Birmingham's Carson Rose Named SPHL Most Valuable Player
April 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The SPHL on Thursday announced that Carson Rose of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the 2023-2024 SPHL Most Valuable Player. Quad City's Matt Ustaski finished second in the balloting.
The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valu- able to his team as determined in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.
Rose captured the 2023-2024 Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, pacing the SPHL with 65 points. In addition, Rose led the league with 241 shots on goal while finishing the regular season third in goals (30) and fifth in assists (35). The Surrey, BC native set Birmingham's franchise record for goals and points in a single season.
Rose joins Josh Harris (2018-19) as the only players to earn SPHL Most Valuable Player honors for the Bulls.
Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players
2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears
2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen
2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators
2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc
2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc
2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
