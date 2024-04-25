Birmingham's Carson Rose Named SPHL Most Valuable Player

The SPHL on Thursday announced that Carson Rose of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the 2023-2024 SPHL Most Valuable Player. Quad City's Matt Ustaski finished second in the balloting.

The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valu- able to his team as determined in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.

Rose captured the 2023-2024 Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award, pacing the SPHL with 65 points. In addition, Rose led the league with 241 shots on goal while finishing the regular season third in goals (30) and fifth in assists (35). The Surrey, BC native set Birmingham's franchise record for goals and points in a single season.

Rose joins Josh Harris (2018-19) as the only players to earn SPHL Most Valuable Player honors for the Bulls.

Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players

2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears

2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen

2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators

2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc

2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc

2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

