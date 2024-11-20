Bulls Announce Partnership Extension with Alpaca Chicken

November 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announced an extension of their partnership with the veteran, minority, and family-owned restaurant, to bring the Triangle closer to their delicious Peruvian menu.

The extension means Alpaca Chicken will not only be an official sponsor of the Bulls, but also of the Holly Springs Salamanders in their upcoming 10th anniversary season.

"We have so many shared values, this was a partnership we were only too pleased to extend and expand on" said Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development at CBC Sports. "The Alpaca team lives by the promise "to give a vibrant experience that makes each guest and employee feel like Familia", which is something the Bulls and Salamanders also share. We can't wait for the 700,000+ Triangle residents that come out for events at both the DBAP and Ting Park to see Alpaca Chicken and experience their food at their locations across the Triangle and beyond"

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Durham Bulls", says owners Ruby and Ranbir Bakhshi. "This collaboration allows us to celebrate our shared values of community, integrity, and the joy of creating memorable experiences. By working together, we're able to support the vibrant spirit of the Durham community. We believe that fostering lasting relationships is key to meaningful growth, and with the Bulls, we're building something truly special. We look forward to many more seasons of bringing excitement and value to the fans and our community".

Founded in 2007, in Durham, NC, Alpaca Peruvian Chicken is a veteran, minority, and family-owned restaurant serving authentic Peruvian cuisine. Alpaca's core values of quality, respect, and gratitude lead the way in every dish. Committed to using all-natural ingredients, free of added hormones and FDA allergens, Alpaca ensures that each meal is both fresh and delicious.

