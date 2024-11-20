Bats Hosting Breakfast with Santa, Presented by Outback Steakhouse, on December 7

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - With Christmas just around the corner, the Louisville Bats are excited to offer fans the opportunity to dine with Jolly Ol' St. Nick at the annual Breakfast with Santa at Louisville Slugger Field, presented by Outback Steakhouse, on Saturday, December 7.

Attendees will have their choice between two 90-minute sessions when purchasing a ticket to Breakfast with Santa, first from 8:30 to 10 a.m. or from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for adults ages 18 and older and $28 for children. Infants up to two years old in a stroller are free with a ticketed adult. All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be available on the day of the event, as it is expected to sell out quickly. To ensure a more personal visit with Santa Claus, each session will be capped at 100 tickets.

Breakfast with Santa will take place in the home and visiting clubhouses at Louisville Slugger Field, creating a one of-a-kind environment for fans to experience one of the most exclusive areas of the ballpark, a space that is not usually open to the public.

All children in attendance will be provided the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa Claus. Following the event, attendees will be able to download a digital copy of their photo. Additional event elements include cookie decorating and ornament crafting. Buddy Bat will even be onsite for photos! Attendees are encouraged to visit the team store for a free gift. Outback Steakhouse will once again be catering a delicious breakfast featuring fluffy scrambled eggs, savory bacon, their world-famous silver dollar pancakes, juice, milk, and more.

Parking is free for all attendees in the main Louisville Slugger Field lot at the intersection of Main Street and Jackson Street (501 East Main Street).

