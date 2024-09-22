Bullpen Saves the Day as Meyers' Blast, Mendoza's Four-Hit Game Vault Erie to Series Lead

The SeaWolves (1-0) beat Somerset (0-1) 9-5 to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern League Championship Series.

Somerset jumped out to an early lead in the first inning against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez when Rafael Flores blasted a solo homer.

Erie loaded the bases against Somerset starter Ben Shields in the first inning on a single by Carlos Mendoza and walks to Austin Murr and Max Anderson. Shields plunked Liam Hicks with a curveball to force home Mendoza and tie the game.

In the second, Grant Richardson drove a solo homer to give Somerset a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Brady Allen drove a double. Carlos Mendoza then reached on an infield single to first baseman Tyler Hardman. On Hardman's throwing error to the pitcher Shields, Allen scored to tie the game.

Max Burt led off the third with a single. Spencer Jones then rocketed a two-run homer, Somerset's third blast off of Hernandez, to give the Patriots a 4-2 lead.

Eric Silva replaced Hernandez after Jones' blast and turned in two scoreless innings.

In the fifth inning, the SeaWolves knocked out Shields on a one-out triple by Mendoza. Against Sean Boyle, Austin Murr scored Mendoza with a groundout to make it 4-3. Gage Workman followed a single. Chris Meyers then clobbered a two-run homer to give Erie a 5-4 lead.

The combination of Silva, Tim Naughton, Joel Peguero, and RJ Petit held the Patriots' offense quiet through the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eight, Erie exploded to open the game up against Eric Reyzelman. Anderson singled and Hicks walked. A wild pitch sent Anderson to third before Ben Malgeri hit an RBI infield single to make it 6-4. With the bases loaded and two out, Mendoza smoked a three-run double to make it 9-4. It was Mendoza's fourth hit of the game.

Matt Seelinger allowed a two-out, RBI double to Alexander Vargas in the ninth inning to make it 9-5. Erie's bullpen combined to allow one run on four hits over seven innings.

Naughton (1-0) earned the win over Boyle (0-1).

The series shifts to TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. The SeaWolves are a win away from a second consecutive Eastern League Championship. Erie has not announced a starting pitcher and Somerset will pitch Cam Schlittler.

