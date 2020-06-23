Bull Moose Earn First Win

It took 11 innings, but the Bismarck Bull Moose finally earned their first win of the 2020 season, a 6-5 win over the Bismarck Larks.

The Bull Moose took the lead early, but the Larks climbed back into it with two runs of their own in the fifth inning. Both teams scored two runs a piece in the 10th inning but it was the Bull Moose who held strong in the 11th, scoring in the top of the inning and holding the Larks scoreless in the bottom.

Shutting down the Larks late in games has been a problem for opposing pitchers this season, but an impressive outing from Bull Moose pitcher Paxton Miller shut the door for Bismarck. His two strikeouts were clutch for the Bull Moose - especially since Northwoods League rules has runners starting on second base in extra innings.

Both starters pitched well early, with Bull Moose starter Matthew Plisko going 4.2 innings, striking out four and Larks starter Noah Kandel throwing 2.1 innings and at one point hitting 94 mph for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

Kandel walked four, but Larks errors - four of them in the first three innings - kept his line clean.

The Larks were able to sneak out of the 10th inning after first baseman Trey Woosley pulled a hidden ball trick on Liam Critchett to get the final out, the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

A passed ball allowed the winning run to score for the Bull Moose in the 11th before Miller and his nasty slider sealed the deal.

The Larks, after losing their first game of the season, get the day off and are back in action on Wednesday against the Bull Moose. The Bull Moose get a chance to beat the Flickertails tomorrow after Mandan beat swept them over the weekend in a Saturday doubleheader. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

