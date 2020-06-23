Loggers Release Addendum to COVID-19 Readiness Plan

June 23, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. -Â In our continued pursuit of safety for Copeland Park and Events Center, the La Crosse Loggers have added the following safety protocols that will be applied when our season opens on July 3rd.

These policies are subject to change as the situation with COVID-19 evolves.

- Face Masks

The La Crosse Loggers will require gameday staff members that work in customer-facing/serving positions to wear a mask. These positions include but are not limited to the following: food and beverage service, ushers, ticket takers

The La Crosse Loggers encourage, but do not require fans to wear a mask when attending events at Copeland Park and Events Center

- Capacity

Beginning with the 2020 season Opener on July 3rd, 2020, the Loggers will restrict attendance to no more than 50% of the capacity of Copeland Park & Events Center.

Listed capacity of Copeland Park and Events Center is 3,200. The capacity to start the season will be 1,600.

- Temperature Checks at Front Gates

The La Crosse Loggers staff will administer temperature checks to all fans as they make their way through the ballpark.

If a fan's temperature is higher than 100.4 degrees, the fan will be asked to step off to the side and wait an additional 5 minutes. Should that person test higher than 100.4 again, he will be asked to leave the premises.

The full COVID-19 readiness plan can be found on our website, or. Should you request further information, feel free to call the Loggers front office at (608) 796-9553.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.