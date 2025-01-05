Bucs Top Stars in OT 2-1

January 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (13-14-2, 28 pts.) defeated the Lincoln Stars (19-11-1, 39 pts.) 2-1 in overtime Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Buccaneers forward Nate Delladonna scored 3:40 into overtime, propelling Des Moines past Lincoln. Bucs goalie Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau (6-10-1) outdueled Stars goalie William Prowse (8-2-1). Seguin-Lescarbeau made 32 saves for the victory, while Prowse stopped 24 in defeat. Forward Andrew Clarke also scored for Des Moines. The Buccaneers remain at home Sunday with a 4:30 p.m. faceoff against the Fargo Force.

Stars forward Layne Loomer's shot from the crease opened the scoring of the game just 2:19 into the first frame. Loomer's ninth goal of the season was assisted by Matt Maltais, giving Lincoln the early lead at 1-0.

Bucs forward Andrew Clarke netted the lone goal of the second period at 17:54 from forward Ben Kevan and defenseman Mason Peapenburg. Clarke's 11th goal of the season came off a centering pass from Kevan and tied the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless final period of regulation, the Bucs and Stars headed into overtime. Des Moines forward Nathan Delladonna's breakaway shot flew past Prowse for his fifth goal of the season and gave Des Moines a 2-1 win.

The Bucs will wrap up the three-game home stand on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. with the Fargo Force.

