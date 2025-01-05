USHL Alumni Win Gold at World Junior Championship

January 5, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The U.S. won back-to-back gold medals for the first time in history at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Top 2025 NHL Draft prospect James Hagens (NTDP), San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Svoboda (Fargo Force/Youngstown Phantoms), Washington Capitols prospect Cole Hutson (NTDP) and Nashville Predators prospect Teddy Stiga (NTDP) scored for the U.S. in the gold-medal game with Stiga earning player of the game honors for scoring the overtime winner at 8:04 of the extra period. Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine (NTDP) made 19 saves in the win. The Americans overcame a 1-0 and 3-1 deficit en route to its historic victory.

The U.S. has medaled in the last three World Junior Championships and won the gold in three of the last five tournaments.

Twenty-two USHL alumni filled out the U.S. roster and its coaching staff had multiple USHL ties. Head Coach David Carle was an assistant coach with the Green Bay Gamblers from 2012-14, Assistant Coach Brett Larson served as Head Coach and General Manager of the Sioux City Musketeers from 2011-13 and Assistant Coach Garrett Raboin played three seasons with the Lincoln Stars from 2002-06.

USHL Alumni on Team USA

Trey Augustine (NTDP)

Teddy Stiga (NTDP)

Logan Hensler (NTDP)

Colin Ralph (Dubuque Fighting Saints)

Drew Fortescue (NTDP)

Adam Kleber (Lincoln Stars)

Brandon Svoboda (Fargo Force/Youngstown Phantoms)

Ryan Leonard (NTDP)

Oliver Moore (NTDP)

James Hagens (NTDP)

Aram Minnetian (NTDP)

Paul Fischer (NTPD)

Danny Nelson (NTDP)

Trevor Connelly (Tri-City Storm)

Max Plante (NTDP)

Austin Burnevik (Madison Capitols)

Cole Hutson (NTDP)

Zeev Buium (NTDP)

Hampton Slukynsky (Fargo Force)

Gabe Perrault (NTDP)

Cole Eiserman (NTDP)

Brodie Ziemer (NTDP)

Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard (NTDP) was named MVP of the tournament with five goals and five assists in seven games. He had two assists in the championship game. Hutson became the first defenseman to lead the tournament in scoring with three goals and eight assists.

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Heikki Ruohonen (Dubuque Fighting Saints) won a silver medal with Team Finland and finished the tournament with four assists in seven games, including a helper in the final.

Czech goalie Michael Hrabel (Omaha Lancers) won a 14-round shootout to earn a bronze medal.

