Bucks Partner with Northwoods League Foundation for "Share the Glove" Initiative

February 21, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide over $2,000 in Rawlings softball equipment to an area youth softball team. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 23 grants to be awarded in each NWL community.

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating over $45,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, eight bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Eleven baseball grants and twelve softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint.

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

1. Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3)

2. Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization

ââââââ3. Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within or around the Cedar Valley

The Waterloo Bucks are taking applications for the grant until May 12th. The team or organization who is selected to receive the grant will be notified by June 9th. The Bucks will then coordinate to present the recipients on the field during a Bucks game this summer.

The "Share the Glove" Grant Application may be found at www.waterloobucks.com as an online application or as a downloadable pdf. Completed Grant Application pdfs may be returned to Bucks assistant general manager Jake Horan at jhoran@waterloobucks.com or via mail at PO Box 4124, Waterloo, IA 50704 by the May 12th deadline.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The Bucks open their 29th season of Northwoods League Play at home on Monday, May 29 versus the Rochester Honkers. Season Tickets for the 2023 season are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Riverfront Stadium, home of the Bucks, welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $450,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.