EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express Unveil '80s Themed Jerseys in Partnership with Mid-West Family Broadcasting.

Have you ever wanted to know what the Express could have looked like in the '80s? Well, now's your chance! The Eau Claire Express are throwin' it back to the '80s with help from Mid-West Family Broadcasting! This season you can see your favorite boys of summer repping these Columbia blue retro throwback jerseys on June 2nd, June 20th, June 27th, July 24th, and August 5th!

These game-worn jerseys will be up for auction on Saturday, August 5th, with proceeds benefiting the Sports Talk 105.1 Backyard Dreams project. Backyard Dreams' main goal is to provide those in need the opportunity to play the game they love. Whether it's donating a pair of new basketball shoes or helping out a family who can't afford to pay their son's little league fees, Backyard Dreams is here to help. Make a difference in someone's life by nominating them at https://wayyradio.com/backyard-dreams/.

The 2023 season is right around the corner! Purchase your Kwik Trip 5-Game Pack Membership and secure your EXCLUSIVE Bob Uecker Bobblehead by emailing tickets@eauclaireexpress.com or calling (715) 839 - 7788.

