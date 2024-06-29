Bryan Broadcasting Enjoys Deck as Bombers Face Generals

June 29, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers welcomed Bryan Broadcasting to the party deck at Edible Field tonight as they opened a two-game series against the Victoria Generals.

The game started with a pitcher's duel throughout between Generals' right-hander Connor Kelley and Bombers' southpaw Micky Scheetz. Both starters completed five scoreless innings to open the ballgame, making things 0-0 through five innings of play.

Unfortunately for the Bombers, the Generals finally broke through with two outs in the sixth as a Trey Walker error scored a run, making it 1-0. Victoria was not done, as it would score on a bases-loaded walk and add on two more courtesy of a Hal Perez RBI single making it 4-0 after six innings, which would be the final score.

Despite the loss, the Bombers got solid outings out of Scheetz, as well as Danny Dial, Brayton Davis, and Noah Huff out of the bullpen. However, the Generals' duo of Kelley and Kamar Dove proved too much tonight for Brazos Valley.

The Bombers return home to Edible Field tomorrow night, June 30 for a rematch with the Victoria Generals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.