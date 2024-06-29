Generals Shut Out Bombers 4-0

June 29, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals battled the Brazos Valley Bombers at Edible field in the first of a two-game series with the Generals scoring all of its runs in the sixth inning.

Victoria was held scoreless until the sixth inning with only one hit before finding its way on base. Brazos Valley out hit Victoria accumulating six hits with the Generals recording only four. The difference of the game was the two defensive errors that came back to bite Brazos Valley.

Getting the start for the Generals was UTSA RHP Connor Kelley who threw 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, no runs and punched out eight Bombers. Texas A&M Corpus Christi RHP Sam Simmons remained on the mound for the rest of the night, allowing only two hits with three strikeouts.

The sixth inning consisted of Houston SS Anthony Avalos making his way on base with a hit-by-pitch where he advanced 90 feet with a stolen base and scored on a wild pitch. The Generals loaded the bases allowing Panola Junior College 3B Josh Arquette to draw an RBI walk, scoring Vernon College RF Travis Bragg. University of Houston-Victoria C Hal Perez put the icing on the cake with a 2-run single, scoring UTRGV DH Jacob Sanchez and UTSA 1B Mark Henning.

The Generals will be back in action Sunday, June 30 against the Bombers with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

