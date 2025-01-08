Brushstrokes of Hope: CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties Unveils Inspiring Mural at Chukchansi Park

Fresno, CA - CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties proudly announces a special ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling its "Voice that Empowers Foster Youth" Mural of Hope, designed by local artist Steven Camacho Nunez dba. Urban Element Art. The event will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 9:30 AM in conjunction with Chukchansi Park.

The mural symbolizes resilience, strength, and the power of advocacy, reflecting CASA's mission to support foster youth in the community. The artwork serves as a beacon of hope, raising awareness about the challenges foster children face while celebrating the positive impact of dedicated CASA advocates.

Quote from Wilma Hashimoto, Executive Director of CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties: "We are thrilled to share this meaningful mural with our community. It stands as a tribute to the strength of foster youth and the dedication of our CASA volunteers. Our hope is that this artwork will inspire other community members to volunteer to become advocates and join our mission of changing lives."

The ceremony will include remarks from CASA and Chukchansi Park leadership, community partners, and the mural's artist, followed by the official ribbon-cutting. Media, community members, and supporters are encouraged to attend this celebration of art, advocacy, and empowerment.

Event Details:

What: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for CASA's Mural of Hope

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 9:30 AM

Where: Chukchansi Park, Fresno, CA

Parking Information: Guests are encouraged to park in "Lot 1," the solar panel-covered parking lot on H Street. Entry to the ballpark will be through the main entrance located at the corner of H and Tulare Streets.

For more information about the event or to schedule interviews, please contact: Diane O'Canto Marketing & Outreach Coordinator CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties dianeocanto@casafresno.org | (559) 903-6097

