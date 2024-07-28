Brown's Slam Lifts Cutters

July 28, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Porter Brown's 7th-inning grand slam all but secured the Cutters 12-5 win over State College.

Porter Brown's grand slam was his first home run of the season and the first grand slam for the Cutters in 2024. Brown finished the night 2-for-3 with 5RBI, tying McGwire Holbrook for the most RBI in a single game this season.

Mitch McCabe put the final touches on the win with his first home run of the season, a 421-foot blast off the scoreboard in left-center. McCabe ended the night 3-for-5 with four RBI.

Brent Francisco earned the win in his professional debut, allowing three runs over 5.2 innings of work. The East Stroudsburg product struck out nine batters, the most by a Cutters pitcher this season.

McGwire Holbrook drove in two runs, upping his RBI total to 23 for the season. Holbrook finished the night 2-for-5.

Williamsport advances to 6-3 against the Spikes in 2024 and pick up their ninth series victory of the season with the win.

WP: Brent Francisco (1-0)

LP: Chris Shull (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 4-6 2nd half, 26-14 Overall

Next Game: Monday, July 29th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Monday, July 29th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Free Hot Dog Night/ Knoebels Kids Night

