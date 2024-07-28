Keys Drop Hard Fought Series Finale to Scrappers

July 28, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Sunday afternoon, dropping the contest by a score of 7-6 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys took an early four-run lead in the bottom of the first, but a five-run top of the eighth for the Scrappers gave the visitors the series finale victory, as Frederick finished the series with Mahoning Valley winning two games to one on the weekend.

Frederick started strong in the bottom of the first with a four-run inning, after a two-RBI double from Elijah Dickerson (Towson) and RBI singles from Tyeler Hawkins (Southern) and Keenan Taylor (Purdue) made it a 4-0 game through an inning of play Sunday afternoon.

After both sides went scoreless in the second, the Scrappers got one run back in the third on an RBI single, but Nate Lamb (North Greenville) finished the frame strong by catching a runner stealing, keeping it a three-run game entering the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Neither side broke through in the fifth, but Lamb earned himself a quality start after getting a scoreless sixth inning, allowing the home team to stay ahead by three going into the bottom of the sixth.

A groundout from Peyton Holt (Arkansas) and a hit-by-pitch made it a 6-1 heading into the seventh, handing the home team its largest lead of the game at five through six innings.

Even with the Scrappers getting a run back in the top of the seventh on an RBI single, the Keys stayed out on top by four going into the eighth, after Ga'Von Wray (Georgia Southern) allowed just one run in the frame to keep his team ahead down the stretch.

Mahoning Valley scored five runs in the top of the eighth coming home off a grand slam, with an RBI single giving the Scrappers a 7-6 lead heading into the ninth, with the Keys looking for yet again another late rally.

After Dawson Netz (Arizona) recorded a scoreless top of the ninth, Frederick went scoreless however in the bottom of the ninth, handing the visiting Scrappers the series finale win Sunday afternoon by a score of 7-6 in the Key City.

The Keys continue their six-game homestand against the State College Spikes on Monday night, with first pitch for game one of the series set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 28, 2024

Keys Drop Hard Fought Series Finale to Scrappers - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.