Brosseau, Burke Even Series for Biscuits

JACKSON, Ten. - After a devastating loss in Game 1 on Wednesday, the Biscuits (1-1) responded with an empathic 8-3 victory over the Jackson Generals (1-1) to even the 2018 Southern League North Division Championship Series at a game apiece on Thursday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.

Arizona Diamondbacks' top prospect Jon Duplantier (0-1) started the game for the home team, and held the Biscuits hitless over the first three scoreless frames. Biscuits starter Brock Burke (1-0) allowed just a single through his first three innings-also scoreless-on the other side.

The Biscuits would finally get to Duplantier in the fourth after Dalton Kelly drew a leadoff walk and Nick Solak was nailed by a pitch. Brett Sullivan struck out next, but then Mike Brosseau yanked an RBI-single into left to give Montgomery a lead they would never relinquish. Duplantier issued a bases-loaded walk to Nathen Lukes later in the fourth to make it 2-0, and a David Rodriguez sac fly made it 3-0.

Jesus Sanchez clobbered a two-run double off the left-center field wall to put the game out of reach, and Brock Burke carried a shutout into the seventh, before surrendering a solo home run to Josh Prince. The 22-year-old southpaw went 6.1 innings, and allowed just the one run on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in what was quite possibly the most important victory of the season thus far.

A Sullivan sac fly in the seventh was followed up by a mammoth two-run home run over the green monster from Brosseau, who finished a triple shy of the cycle. A Sanchez error in right brought home another run for the Generals in the eighth with Matt Krook on in relief, and a Domingo Leyba RBI-double off Mike Broadway in the ninth proved to be the game's final run.

The Biscuits will now make the long bus ride home to Montgomery, and play Game 3 against the Generals on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium with Sam McWilliams facing Justin Donatella at 6:35 PM CT.

