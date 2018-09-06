Kevin Ginkel Named BC Powder Relief Pitcher of the Month: August

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jackson Generals RHP Kevin Ginkel has been named the BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month for August.

Ginkel earns the award after tossing 10 scoreless outings this past month. The San Diego, California native posted a 3-0 record alongside a flawless 0.00 ERA (0 ER/14.0 IP) in August, and was also 3-3 in save opportunities. Ginkel allowed just seven hits and three walks last month while recording 20 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .149 (7-for-47) batting average.

Across 34 appearances with Jackson this year, Ginkel has posted a 5-0 record and a 1.69 ERA (8 ER/42.2 IP), converting five of seven save opportunities in the process. The 24-year-old hurler allowed just nine walks while registering 60 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .176 (26-for-148) batting average. Ginkel finished the 2018 regular season allowing just one earned run across his last 15 appearances (20.0 IP). Ginkel attended El Capitan HS in Lakeside, CA before being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 22nd round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft.

