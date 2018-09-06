Generals Drop Game 2 to Montgomery, 8-3
September 6, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release
JACKSON, Tenn - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, ceded Game 2 of the North Division Series to the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday, falling 8-3 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The loss puts Jackson in a 1-1 tie with Montgomery as the series moves to Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium on Friday.
The tug-of-war slid Montgomery's way in the fourth inning despite three initial shutout frames from Jackson's Jon Duplantier (0-1, 2.45 ERA). In the fourth, the right-hander struggled with command, walking the first batter and hitting the second with a pitch. With one out, Biscuits third baseman Michael Brosseau worked through a nine-pitch at-bat to serve a run-scoring single into left field, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.
A Duplantier walk to Jesus Sanchez re-loaded the bases, and with the Generals in need of a groundball double play, Montgomery left fielder Nathan Lukes instead earned a five-pitch walk, plating another Montgomery run for a 2-0 lead. A sacrifice fly from David Rodriguez followed, chasing Duplantier from the hill after 82 pitches.
Montgomery piled on in the middle innings with a two-run double by Jesus Sanchez in the sixth against Bud Jeter to go up 5-0. A sacrifice fly in the seventh, paired with a two-run shot by Brosseau off of Tyler Mark, put the screws to Jackson's night. Jared Miller struck out three men in 1 2/3 scoreless innings near the game's end.
The Generals threw some jabs toward the final bell with a seventh inning solo home run from Josh Prince and single tallies in the eighth and ninth innings. However, the quality start from Montgomery left-hander Brock Burke (1-0, 1.42 ERA) proved too heavy a burden for the Generals to overcome. Jackson left ten on base on Thursday, totaling 22 men stranded in two games.
NORTH DIVISION SERIES - GAME 3
Friday, September 6 | 6:35 pm CT
Riverwalk Stadium - Montgomery, Ala.
RHP Justin Donatella (7-8, 3.46 ERA) vs. RHP Sam McWilliams (6-7, 5.02 ERA)
Broadcast Link: Jackson Generals Baseball Network
The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks.
