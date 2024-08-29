Brooklyn Football Club Partners with Restore Hyper Wellness Recovery Treatments to Players

August 29, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y., August 27, 2024 - Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) today announced it has entered a partnership with Restore Hyper Wellness, the nation's largest provider of science-backed, personalized therapies with 225+ locations. Through this partnership, BKFC players will have access to recovery services offered by Restore Hyper Wellness throughout the upcoming 2024/25 seasons.

"Our players give their all on the field, and we want to ensure they can recover, prevent injury, and relax with the highest quality treatments," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at BKFC. "This partnership with Restore Hyper Wellness allows us to treat them to the best recovery services on the market so they can feel great each and every day."

BKFC players will have access to many different treatments targeting recovery, preventative care and relaxation, including cryotherapy, red light therapy, and infrared sauna access, among others. High-end services, including mild hyperbaric oxygen chambers and vitamin IV drips.

"Brooklyn Football Club understands the importance of wellness and recovery and how it impacts its players' ability to shine, so we felt that this partnership was a perfect match," said Erik Geisler, CEO of Restore Hyper Wellness of Brooklyn and Westchester. "We can't wait to welcome BKFC players to our locations in Park Slope, Williamsburg, and Westchester, and are ready to support the team and its players in every way possible. Premier athletes, such as the members of BKFC, are role models for amateur athletes everywhere, and we have opened Restore locations to help ALL athletes reach their full potential."

