Brooklyn FC's Win Streak Snapped on the Road

October 7, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn struggled to conjure up any major attacking threats. They lacked creativity up front and were on their heels defending virtually all of the first half. Ft. Lauderdale's left winger, Gordon, proved to be a real threat as she was able to cut in the box and get shots off on many occasions. To Brooklyn's benefit Purcell put on a great performance, single handedly keeping the score level at the break. Anticipating more threatening runs by Ft. Lauderdale's left winger, Head Coach Jess Silva replaced Rosette with Presley. The fresh legs and new energy was a must in order to keep Gordon at bay.

Later in the match Luana Grabias, the former Ft. Lauderdale attacker replaced Breslin to infuse some creativity into the match for Brooklyn. Unfortunately, that substitution did not pay off. Brooklyn were able to release more shots but none of them threatening the Ft. Lauderdale's goal.

The stats paint a clear picture of the match as both teams had 13 shots yet Ft. Lauderdale completed 8 of those 13 on target and Brooklyn FC only managed to get 2 of their 13 shots on target.

In the 82nd minute the Ft. Lauderdale corner kick was cleared by Pickard, unfortunately directly into the path of Reese Klein. With Brooklyn failing to close down the space at the top of the box in time, Klein was able to unleash a thumping hit to beat Purcell.

A heartbreaking moment for Brooklyn as they suffer their first loss of the season and the first time they have failed to find the net. Brooklyn will hope to bounce back immediately as they prepare to compete in six matches before the month is up.

Next Match

Their next match will be back at home Friday Oct.11th at the Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium against DC Power 7:30pm EST.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.