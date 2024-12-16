Brooklyn FC Heads into Midseason Break Atop USL Super League Table

December 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club's (BKFC) women's team closed out the first half of the 2024/25 USL Super League season in commanding fashion with a 1-0 win at Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday. With the victory, BKFC sits alone atop the USL Super League table with 29 points, marking a strong start to their inaugural season.

Since the season's kickoff in September, BKFC has made a resounding impact both on and off the field. The team boasts a stellar record, highlighted by standout performances and accolades for its players:

Luana Grabias: Named to November's Team of the Month and awarded November's Goal of the Month; also recognized for being the league's first-ever club-to-club transfer.

Jessica Garziano: Honored as September's Player of the Month and included in the Team of the Month; scored the first goal in club history.

Mackenzie Pluck and Sam Kroeger: Both selected for October's Team of the Month, with Kroeger also nominated for October's Goal of the Month.

Mackenzie George: Named to September's Team of the Month.

Led by Head Coach Jessica Silva, BKFC has thrilled fans with matches at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium and across the league. With 14 matches played, 9 wins, 2 draws, 3 losses, and 29 points, the team's success reflects their dedication to elevating women's soccer and strengthening connections within the Brooklyn community.

Looking ahead, the team will resume play after the midseason break with an exciting spring schedule. Highlights include marquee home matches at Maimonides Park and critical away games against key league contenders:

Saturday, February 22: At Tampa Bay Sun FC | Riverfront Stadium

Saturday, March 15: vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC | Maimonides Park

Wednesday, March 19: vs. Dallas Trinity FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, April 26: vs. DC Power FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, May 10: vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | Maimonides Park

The complete spring schedule is available here, and all matches are available live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

