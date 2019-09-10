Brooklyn Cyclones are 2019 NYPL Champions

Coney Island, NY - September 10, 2019 - The Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Lowell Spinners by the score of 4-3 on Tuesday Night at MCU Park to win the 2019 New York-Penn League Championship. For the Cyclones it marked their first solo title in franchise history after splitting a championship with the Williamsport Crosscutters in 2001.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Brett Baty walked on four pitches and Ranfy Adon followed with a double down the left field line. Jake Mangum followed with a laced single to left field to score a run and Antoine Duplantis added an RBI groundout to give Brooklyn the early lead.

It would be short lived however, as the Spinners scored a pair in the top of the third with All-Star 1B Joe Davis the catalyst for the rally.

The teams traded zeroes through the sixth, with RHP Matthew Allan tossing 3.0 perfect frames out of the bullpen. But in the top of the seventh the Spinners struck again.

Mitch Ragan (1-0) surrendered a solo blast to Marino Campana, the first batter he faced in the top of the 7th, on a 3-1 offering that gave the Spinners a 3-2 edge.

But the Comeback Clones weren't done. With Yusniel Padron-Artilles (0-1), the NYPL's leader in strikeouts during the regular season, on the mound for Lowell, it was Mangum and Duplantis at the heart of the rally again. The pair of SEC All-Americans teamed up with a one-out single from Mangum followed by a triple into the right field corner from Antoine Duplantis that tied things up at 3-3. But the decisive blow came moments later when Yoel Romero stroked a single into left-center to plate Duplantis with the go-ahead run.

The Cyclones then turned the ball over to Andrew Edwards who closed out the game with 2.0 shutout frames. The southpaw allowed a single and a walk in the ninth, getting the tying run into scoring position, but Edwards struck out Stephen Scott and Alex Erro to end the game, and the series.

The Cyclones will head to Citi Field on Wednesday to be honored in a pre-game ceremony on the field prior to the Mets and Diamondbacks game.

