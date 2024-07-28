Bronson Signs with New England Patriots

July 28, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that Memphis Showboats defensive lineman Josiah Bronson has signed a contract with the New England Patriots of the National Football League.

In 10 games this season, Bronson had 12 tackles (9 solo/2 for loss) for the Showboats. He also recorded 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

A native of Covington, WA, Bronson spent one season at Temple before walking on at Washington and recorded 42 tackles and 3 sacks in 29 games for the Huskies.

The Memphis Showboats will retain Bronson's rights should he return to the UFL.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 28, 2024

Bronson Signs with New England Patriots - Memphis Showboats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.