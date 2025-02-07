Brodzinski Returns to Manage BlueClaws in 2025; Coaching Staff Announced

February 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release









Jersey Shore BlueClaws Manager Greg Brodzinski

(Jersey Shore BlueClaws) Jersey Shore BlueClaws Manager Greg Brodzinski(Jersey Shore BlueClaws)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greg Brodzinski returns to manage the BlueClaws for a third consecutive season, it was announced in conjunction with the Phillies.

He will be joined on the staff by pitching coaches Tim Collins and Ryan Buchter, hitting coach Matt Snyder, position coach Orlando Muñoz, athletic trainer Peter Walukiewicz, associate athletic trainer Thomas Kleppan, strength & conditioning coach Joseph Miranda, and manager of clubhouse services and team travel Mackenzie Bourke.

Brodzinski enters 2025 with a 147-116 (.559) record in two seasons in charge of the BlueClaws. He led Jersey Shore to the postseason in 2023 as the South Atlantic League Northern Division Second Half Champions, their first playoff appearance since 2018. He has managed the BlueClaws to a winning record in all four halves he has been the team's manager, one of only two BlueClaws managers who has accomplished that feat, joining 2007-08 manager Steve Roadcap.

He was named 2024 South Atlantic League Manager of the Year. He became the fourth BlueClaws manager to win the award, following Dusty Wathan in 2009, Mark Parent in 2010, and Marty Malloy in 2018.

Prior to joining the BlueClaws in 2023, Brodzinski was a coach with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and spent two years on the Phillies major league staff as a bullpen catcher and catching coach. He was originally selected by the Phillies in the 18th round of the 2015 draft. He played high school baseball at Bishop Eustace Prep in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Buchter comes to the BlueClaws from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he was a pitching coach for the last two seasons. He began his coaching career in the Mariners organization in 2022. Buchter pitched parts of seven seasons in the majors with the Braves, Padres, Royals, Athletics, Angels, and Diamondbacks and had a 3.16 ERA over 285 major league games. He went to Highland Regional High School in Blackwood, New Jersey.

Collins joins the BlueClaws from Clearwater, where he was a pitching coach last year. This is his second season as a professional coach after an 11 year playing career that included six years in the majors with the Royals, Nationals, and Cubs. He appeared in four postseason games in 2014 with Kansas City en route to their American League pennant.

Snyder joins the BlueClaws and the Phillies organization for the first time this year. He spent 2024 as the assistant hitting coordinator in the Marlins organization. In 2023, he was the Double-A hitting coach in Pensacola and spent the two previous seasons as the High-A hitting coach in Beloit. Snyder was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2012 out of Ole Miss. He played in the Yankees organization through 2018 and in the Marlins system in 2019, reaching as high as Triple-A.

Muñoz returns to the BlueClaws for a second season. He joined the Phillies organization in 2017 as a coach with the Dominican Summer League Phillies. Muñoz spent time playing in managing for both Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League and Modena and Parma in the in the Italian Baseball League. He played six seasons in the Angels system, reaching as high as Triple-A Vancouver.

Walukiewicz joins the BlueClaws as the athletic trainer. This is his second year in the organization after serving as a Medical Operations Liaison in 2024. Prior to joining the Phillies, he was a minor league athletic trainer in the Tampa Bay Rays organization from 2017-22 and the Oakland Athletics organization from 2015-17. Walukiewicz is a native of Denville, New Jersey.

Kleppan is in his first season with the BlueClaws. He was an athletic trainer with the FCL Phillies in 2024.

Miranda joins the BlueClaws for his first season as the team's Strength & Conditioning Coach. He served in the same role for Clearwater each of the previous two seasons. Prior to joining the Phillies, he spent one year in the Marlins organization and two in the Reds organization. He has also worked in the Rockies and Red Sox organizations.

Among members of the 2024 BlueClaws coaching staff, pitching coach Matt Ellmyer and hitting coach Adam Lind are now with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and pitching coach Brad Bergesen is with Double-A Reading.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for Tuesday, April 8th as the BlueClaws host Aberdeen. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk and there will be post-game fireworks. Tickets are currently on sale online at BlueClaws.com. Group & Hospitality options for the season are also available by calling 732-901-7000 option 3.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.