Brockton's Offense Falls Flat Again; Rox Drop Weekend Finale

July 22, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Brockton Rox News Release







BROCKTON, MA. - Nashua scored seven runs in the first inning as they propelled to a 13-2 victory over Brockton on Sunday afternoon at Campanelli Stadium. The Silver Knights improved to 22-26, while the Rox dropped to 14-36.

Nashua starting pitcher Andrew Chenevert (Saint Anselm College) took the win improving to 5-0 in the season, pitching five innings, allowing two runs while striking out four and walking a batter. Brockton starting pitcher Myles McDermott (Northwestern Oklahoma State) took the loss, dropping to 2-5 in the season, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing 12 hits, 10 runs five earned and striking out two batters.

In the opening inning, Nashua came out swinging, scoring a remarkable seven runs on seven hits. The Silver Knights found themselves in a tough spot with two runners on base when Shane McNamara's (SNHU) right field single brought in the first run of the game. The excitement continued as Nate Kearney's (Stonehill College) left field single with runners on the corners added a second run to the scoreboard. With two outs, Will Fosberg (Northeastern University) delivered an impressive RBI base hit, extending their lead to 3-0. The action didn't stop there, as Jeff Valdez (Siena College) reached based on an error, allowing two more runs to score. Finally, Tommy Ahlers' (Keene State College) center field single brought in two additional Silver Knights runs, bringing the score to an impressive 7-0.

In the second inning, the Silver Knights added another run to the scoreboard. This came after two consecutive singles by McNamara and Brady O'Brien (Richmond University). Kearney then drove in the eighth run of the game with a base hit to right field. Nahua found themselves in a promising position with the bases loaded and no outs. However, the momentum shifted as Fosberg struck out swinging and James Benestad (Endicott College) hit a line drive to the first baseman Brendan Sancaj (Bentley University), who smoothly touched first base to complete an inning-ending double play.

In the third inning, Nashua's offense was dominant once again. They had the bases loaded, and O'Brien drew a walk, driving in a run to extend their lead to 9-0. The next batter, Kearney, hit a single to right field, bringing in two more runs. A few batters later, Benestad drew a walk, making it a 12-0 game.

Despite being down by 12 runs, the Rox managed to get on the scoreboard. With one out, Gabe Pitts (Central Connecticut University) singled to center field and then stole second base. Connor Campbell (Scranton University) then drove him home with a base hit, and Sebastian Mexico (Louisiana Tech University) followed suit when he hit his third home run of the season. However, a few batters later, Brockton had runners on the corners when Sencaj grounded out to end the inning.

The Silver Knights added one more in the fifth for a 13-2 victory.

Kearney stood out for the Silver Knights with an impressive three hits, while five Nashua players achieved multi-hit games. Hart and Benestad also contributed with one hit each. Meanwhile, for Brockton, Pitts and Mexico both had multi-hit games, and Campell, Luke Bauer (Georgetown University), and Owen McCarron (St. Anselm College) each recorded a hit.

The Rox are off to begin the week due to the Futures League All-Star Game. However, they return home on Thursday, playing the New Britain Bees in a makeshift double-header. Game one begins at 3PM and is a continuation of last Saturday's suspended contest. Game two will begin thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first. Tickets and additional information can be found at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

