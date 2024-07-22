Brockton's Gabe Pitts Wins Fan Vote; Selected into Futures League All-Star Game

July 22, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Brockton Rox News Release







BROCKTON, MA. - The Futures League of New England announced on Saturday that Brockton Rox outfielder Gabe Pitts (Central Connecticut State University) has been voted-in as a fan selection into the 2024 Futures League All-Star game. This is Pitts' first-ever all-star selection.

Pitts will be joining James Nichols (Rogers Williams University), Dom Capperella (Mt. Saint Mary's College), Braxton Templin (Georgetown University), Conner Vercollone (St. Bonaventure University) and Sebastian Mexico (Louisiana Tech University).

Pitts, who is in his second season with the Rox, had a batting average of .144 in the previous season, playing 37 games and connecting 15 hits in 104 at-bats.

The Tyngsborough native had an impressive three multi-hit games last season while playing for Brockton. These standout performances occurred on May 27, June 23, and July 11, during which he secured two hits in each game. Notably, on July 11, Pitts went 2 for 4, including two doubles, and two RBIs.

This season, Pitts has shown impressive growth and development compared to last season. He currently boasts a batting average of .244 in just 31 games, with a total of 19 hits, four of which were extra-base hits, along with six RBIs. To showcase his consistency, Pitts has achieved four multi-hit games so far in the 2024 campaign. One of his most notable performances occurred on June 18th on the road against the Norwich Sea Unicorns, where the Rox emerged victorious with a score of 7-2. Pitts played a crucial role in this win, going 5 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Additionally, Pitts has been a key player for Brockton, making 17 stolen bases this season. This places him fifth in the Futures League standings.

Pitts expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this year's All-Star Game in Connecticut, emphasizing the significance of being selected by the fans for this prestigious event. "I just want to give a big shout-out to all of the Rox fans that voted for me to get into the All-Star Game! I know it may not seem like much, but every single vote mattered, and that's something I'm extremely grateful for! I'm very excited to get the opportunity to represent my teammates and the rest of Brockton in the event!"

The Rox are off to begin the week due to the Futures League All-Star Game. However, they return home on Thursday, playing the New Britain Bees in a makeshift double-header. Game one begins at 3PM and is a continuation of last Saturday's suspended contest. Game two will begin thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first. Tickets and additional information can be found at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.