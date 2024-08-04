Offensive War Falls Short for Rox; Drop Season Finale against Worcester

BROCKTON, MA - Three different Worcester batters recorded two RBIs to beat Brockton 11-7 on Sunday afternoon at Campanelli Stadium. The Bravehearts finished their record at 28-28 in the season, while the Rox finished the 2024 campaign going 18-38.

Worcester starting pitcher, Josh Fischer (Wheaton College), had a solid performance but didn't secure a win. He pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only a walk and striking out two batters. Vincent Purpura (Bryant University) claimed his second victory of the season, improving to 2-0. However, his win wasn't without challenges. He pitched one inning, allowing five hits, five runs (all earned), and also issued a walk while striking out a batter.

As for Brockton, their pitcher Josh Florence (Stonehill College) also recorded a no-decision in the game. He pitched two innings, allowing five hits, three runs (all earned), and walking a batter while striking out a batter. Unfortunately, Will Ernst (Roger Williams University) was credited with the loss in relief, dropping to 0-2 for the season. He pitched one inning, allowing two hits, one run (earned).

The Bravehearts took the lead in the second with an impressive offensive display. Jacob Hurrell (Fitchburg State University) kick-started the action with a solid single to center field, advancing to second on a passed ball. Preston Irby (Eastern Connecticut State University) then singled to left field, as Worcester had runners on the corners. With two outs, a wild pitch allowed the runners to advance, giving the Bravehearts a 1-0 lead. The momentum continued as Carter Hanson (Wofford College) smashed his first triple of the season to right field, extending the lead to 2-0. Not content with that, Henry DiGiorgio (Northeastern University) then doubled to left field, marking his third double of the season and bringing the score to 3-0.

Worcester scored two more runs in the fifth when Ronan Donohue (Sacred Heart University) hit his second double of the season to left field and advanced to third on an error by the left fielder. Nolan DeAndrade (Franklin Pierce University) then singled to left field, bringing home the fourth run of the game. Hurrell reached first base on an error by the right fielder, allowing Hurrell to advance to second and DeAndrade to score the fifth run of the game.

The Rox were able to level the score by putting up an impressive performance, scoring five runs on just five hits. Brian Downing (Merrimack College) hit his first triple of the season, and Vinny OLeary (St. Joseph College of Maine) followed with an RBI single to make it 5-1. O'Leary then stole second base, and when Braxton Templin (Georgetown University) singled, the Rox had runners on the corners. Templin stole second base, marking his 14th stolen base of the year, and Diego Taveras (Johnson and Wales University) hit his first double of the season, narrowing Worcester's lead to 5-3. A few batters later, Conner Vercollone's (St Bonaventure University) single to left field brought Taveras home from second base, and Vercollone's steal of second, third, and then home tied the game at five, bringing his total stolen bases for the season to 28.

The Bravehearts regained their lead with Hanson, who smashed his first and only home run of the season out of the park.

Worcester scored three runs in the seventh on just two hits. Both Jackson Marshall (Southern New Hampshire) and DeAndrade were hit by pitches, and then Max LeFrancois (Assumption University) hit a double to center field, bringing in two more runs to give the Bravehearts an 8-6 lead. Irby followed up with a single to left field, adding another run for the Bravehearts.

Marshall smashed a two-run homer, marking his third home run of the season and bringing the score to 11-5 in the eighth. Brockton cut the lead in the ninth when Taveras drew a walk and Brendan Sencaj (Bentley University) hit a double to center field, putting two runners in scoring position. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance, tightening the score to 11-6. Cam Morrison (Stonehill College) then reached first base due to an error, while Sencaj scored and Edian Lindor (Chipola College) struck out swinging, bringing the game to a close.

In the game for Worcester, DiGiogio stood out with three hits, while four other Bravehearts players contributed two hits each, and four additional players had one hit each. On the Brockton side, Sencaj and Downing both had a two-hit game, and six different Rox players had a six-hit game. Cam Morrison, Braxton Templin, and Brian Downing each also played all-nine positions in the finale.

