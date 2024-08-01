Cam Morrison's HR Helps Rox to Mid-Week Split

August 1, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Brockton Rox News Release







BROCKTON, MA.- Cam Morrison 's (Stonehill College) go-ahead home run proved to be the difference as Brockton defeated Westfield 4-3 on Tuesday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Rox improved to 17-20 while the Starfires dropped to 31-20

Brockton's starting pitcher, Dom Capperella (Mount St. Mary's) secured his second win of the season, improving his record to 2-5. Capperella pitched six solid innings, during which he allowed only four hits and one earned run, while also walking four batters and striking out four. Eddie Murray (Western New England University) contributed to the team's success by recording his first save of the season. He pitched three innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and a walk, while also striking out two batters.

Westfield's starting pitcher, Daniel Catafi (Keene State University) suffered his first loss of the season, bringing his record to 3-1. He pitched 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, while also walking a batter and striking out three batters.

Gabe Pitts (Central Connecticut State University) initiated the bottom of the first inning with a solid hit to center field, securing a single. Showing exceptional speed, Pitts managed to steal second base. Following this, Conner Vercollone (St. Bonaventure University) skillfully drew a walk, allowing Pitts to advance to third after a passed ball. During Sebastian Mexico's (Louisiana Tech University) turn at bat, the Rox executed a flawless double steal, resulting in Pitts scoring from third base and Vercollone advancing to second. The Rox only managed to score one run in the inning, with Brockton leaving two runners in scoring position.

The Starfires made their mark by notching their first hit of the game in the top of the fourth. With a runner already on base, Trey Cruz (Washington State University) delivered a solid single to center field, putting two runners on base. However, Brockton defense quickly regained control when Jayden Novak (College of Charleston) hit into a double play, and Aidan Redahan 's (Central Connecticut State University) subsequent fly out to Luke Bauer (Georgetown University) at first base concluded the inning.

During the bottom of the fourth the Rox added one more run when Morrison singled for a base hit with one out and a few batters later, Morrison advanced to second and Dante Leach (Tennessee Wesleyan University) doubled to right field to give Brockton a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Mexico hit a single to right field and Luke Bauer was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base with only one out. Brendan Sencaj (Bentley University) then walked, loading the bases. A few batters later, Morrison delivered an RBI base hit, extending their lead to 3-0. John Hernandez (Western Texas College) flew out to the shortstop Jackson Haker (Central Connecticut State University) and Brockton left two runners on base.

Westfield made a breakthrough in the seventh when Novak hit a double to center field to kick off the inning. Julio Solier (Boston College) came in as a pinch runner and then Redahan hit a single to center, allowing Solier to score the first run for the Starfires, making it a 3-1 game.

In the eighth inning, both Westfield and Brockton players hit home runs, adding excitement to the game. Cruz smashed his eighth homer of the season, while Morrison also contributed with his first home run of the game in the bottom half of the inning. The tension continued in the ninth inning when Taylor Gaspar (Stonehill College) delivered his first home run of the season with just two outs left in the inning.

Morrison shined for the Rox with an impressive three-hit performance. Mexico, Bauer, and Leach also contributed significantly with two hits each, while Pitts, Sencaj, and Hernandez each managed to secure a hit. On the other side, Cruz stood out for the Starfires with a multi-hit game, and five different players from Westfield also recorded hits.

(7/31/24) BROCKTON, MA.- The Road Warriors produced a six-run second inning to beat Brockton 11-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Campanelli Stadium. The Road Warriors improved to 9-21 while the Rox dropped to 17-34.

Road Warriors starting pitcher Matt Higgins (Colby College) pitched for 4.1 innings and allowed seven hits, four runs (all earned), walked two batters, and struck out two. He didn't get a decision. Chase Carey (UMass Dartmouth) secured his first win of the season, improving to 1-4 record, after pitching 1.2 innings, allowing three walks and striking out two batters in relief. Dominic Monico (WPI) earned his second save of the season by pitching three innings, allowing five hits, one earned run, and striking out two batters. Brockton's starting pitcher Tyler Tedeschi (New York University) suffered his first loss of the season, dropping to 0-1 after pitching just one inning and allowing three hits, five earned runs, and three walks.

The Futures League came out strong, in the first scoring four runs on three hits. Jack Byrne (Fairfield University) kicked off the scoring with a single to center field, and the Road Warriors found themselves with two runners in scoring position after Liam Foley (Bowdoin College) walked. Nick Pappas (Bentley University) then hit a towering 394-foot home run into the Road Warriors bullpen, giving the Feature League an immediate 3-0 lead. As the momentum continued, Rowan Masse (Old Dominion University) drew a walk, and shortly after, he swiftly stole second base. His aggressive base running paid off when Jake Fitzgibbons (UMass Lowell) delivered an RBI single, extending the Road Warriors' lead to 4-0.

Tedeschi managed to secure the first two outs in the bottom of the first. However, Sebastian Mexico (Louisiana Tech University) then walked and advanced to second base on a stolen base. Brendan Sencaj (Bentley University) followed suit with a single to left field, putting Brockton in a strong position with runners on the corners and two outs. Sam Hill (UMass Amherst) then narrowed the Road Warriors' lead to three runs by delivering an RBI single. Unfortunately, Hill was thrown out at second base while attempting to stretch a single into a double.

In the second inning, The Futures League put on an impressive offensive display, scoring six runs on just two hits. The bases were loaded with only one out when Masse drew a walk, bringing in a run and extending their lead to 5-1. Following that, Cater Bentley (Northeastern University) came through with an RBI single, further solidifying their lead at 6-1. A wild pitch then allowed Pappas to score, increasing their lead to 7-1. The momentum continued as Curt Boyd (Franklin Pierce University) walked, loading the bases once again. Three consecutive Road Warriors batters with the bases loaded, pushing the score to 10-1 and leaving the Rox facing a significant nine-run deficit.

Brockton in the fourth was striving to catch up as both Sencaj and Hill each got a base hit, resulting in two Rox runners on base. Owen McCarron (St. Anselm College) then hit a double to center field, allowing Sencaj to score from second and sending McCarron to third base, while Hill also scored on a passed ball. Despite their efforts, the Rox found themselves trailing by seven with the score at 10-3.

The Rox added one more in the fifth. Connor Campbell (University of Scranton) walked, and then Mexico singled to left field, putting two runners on base with just one out. Peter Messervy (Harvard University) came in to replace Mexico. During Sencaj at-bat, he advanced to second on a wild pitch, while Campbell moved to third. With two runners in scoring position, Campbell scored on a ground out by Sencaj.

Pappas hit a lead-off triple in the eighth to center field, followed by Gill Dolan walking. With two outs, Boyd singled to right field, bringing home the eleventh run of the game. In the bottom half of the inning, the Rox scored another run as Braxton Templin (Georgetown University) crossed the plate on a stolen base. Despite their efforts, Brockton fell short with a final score of 11-5.

In a standout performance, Sencaj led Brockton with three hits, while Hill contributed two hits. Additionally, seven different players from the Rox each recorded a hit. For The Futures League, Pappas stood out as he led the Road Warriors with three hits, followed by Byrne with two hits. Five other players from the Road Warriors also notched hits during the game.

The Rox return home on Saturday for their final regular season weekend slate. They play the Futures League Road Warriors at 6PM, followed by a 1:30PM showdown with the Worcester Bravehearts on Sunday. Tickets and additional information can be found at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.