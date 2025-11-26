Brittney Griner Is a Defensive Menace
Published on November 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Earlier this season, BG made HISTORY
Brittney Griner moved past Lisa Leslie and now sits at No. 2 all-time in blocks.
Legendary company.
#WNBADefenseWeek
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
