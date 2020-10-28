British Car Show Headed to Pelicans Ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are partnering with the Grand Strand British Car Club on a Car Show at Pelicans Ballpark on November 21. The show, dubbed BRITNIC 2020, is presented by Sunbelt Rentals and will run from 10am to 2pm and will feature up to 55 British cars on display around the warning track.

Admission to the event is free for spectators and limited concessions will be available for purchase. Multiple food trucks, including Benitos Rolling Oven, EZCheezy Truck, and Kurbside Katering will be onâsite. Guests will also have the ability to vote on their favorite car for the People's Choice Award. Owners wishing to participate should visit https://grandstrandbritishcarclub.com/britnic for more information.

Pelicans Ballpark is currently operating as a cashless facility including the areas of food/beverage, ticketing, and merchandise in an effort to will limit direct contact between employees and guests. When it comes to guest safety, the Pelicans are following the most recent state and local guidelines. A complete summary of the team's reâopening protocols can be found online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com.

