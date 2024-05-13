Bristol State Liners Announce 2024 Roster

May 13, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Bristol State Liners News Release







The Bristol State Liners have announced their roster for the 2024 Appalachian League season. The roster is made up of 31 total player - 17 pitchers, seven infielders, four outfielders and three catchers, all of which are freshmen, sophomores and juniors at their colleges and universities.

This year's roster features nine players from Power Five schools, including three from Tennessee, two from Boston College, two from Kansas State, and two from South Carolina.

This season's infielders are Kyle Dobos (UNC - Wilmington), Lee Ellis (South Carolina), Esteban Garcia (Boston College), Kyan Lodice (Kansas State), Taye Robinson (Towson), Dylan Schaefer (UNC - Wilmington) and Tyler Zedalis (South Carolina).

Behind the infield, the outfielders are Dylan Mass (St Leo (FL)), Canon Pierce (UNC - Asheville), Martavius Thomas (Grambling State), and Gabe Young (Jacksonville State). Young is denoted as a two-way player.

Pitching for the State Liners will be Ethan Bobo (Lincoln Memorial (TN)), Rafael Capistran (Grambling State), Sam Cole (St Leo (FL)), Ryan DiMaggio (Boston College), Eli Edds (Lincoln Memorial (TN)), Landon Fulk (Johnson County CC (KS)/Miami (OH)), Dylan Graebener (Johnson County CC (KS)), David Hamilton (Jacksonville State), Austin Hunley (Tennessee), Timmy Jones (Allegany College of Maryland), Brooks Lang (Towson), Matt Lynch (Towson), Zach Neville (Allegany College of Maryland/Miami (OH)), Drew Norris (Johnson County CC (KS)), Brady Robertson (Tennessee), Ashton Sulack (Tennessee) and Ryan Vermillion (Jacksonville State).

Making up the other half of the battery are Hayden Blair (Walters State CC (TN)), Garrett Fulmer (The Citadel), and Cayden Phillips (Kansas State).

The State Liners kick off their season on June 4 taking on the Johnson City Doughboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, TN. The first home game for the State Liners will be on June 13 as they take on the Burlington Sock Puppets at 7:00 pm in Greeneville's Pioneer Park.

For more information on this year's schedule and roster, visit our website at bristolstateliners.com!

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 13, 2024

Bristol State Liners Announce 2024 Roster - Bristol State Liners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.