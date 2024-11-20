Brionna Jones - Resilience MADE Presented by CarMax

A career marked by resilience. Bri Jones of the Connecticut Sun reflects on both the highs and lows of her career, and how they've shaped her into the player and person she is today. Her journey reminds us that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback in this episode of Resilience MADE presented by @CarMax!

There are two sides to you when it comes to your love of the game. One will do anything for your team, anything to be the best, to win. The other values everything that the game brings after the final whistle-the camaraderie, character-building, community, and appreciation of the process. These two sides don't clash-they complement each other. You won't be boxed in. Nor caught up in a single narrative-especially in today's WNBA. It's all about the complete picture-because in Season 2... THERE ARE TWO WOLVES

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

