Bring on the Thunderbirds

Winston-Salem, NC - For the past two seasons, the Carolina Thunderbirds have been one of the best teams in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. After a 40-12-4 record in the regular season in each of the last two campaigns, the Thunderbirds have fallen just short in the postseason.

An overtime loss in Game Five in Danbury in the 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup Finals and being swept out by the Binghamton Black Bears last season.

The Thunderbirds once again came up just short.

After two runs to the finals without a championship, teams often rebuild.

Not Carolina.

The 2024-25 Thunderbirds team returns 13 members of a team that saw the Binghamton Black Bears hoist the Commissioner's Cup, and after two straight years, the Thunderbirds are ready for their turn.

The Thunderbirds begin their quest on the road against the Port Huron Prowlers, who Carolina defeated in three games in the Quarterfinals of last year's playoffs. Carolina went unbeaten against Port Huron in the regular season before the Prowlers pulled out a Game One victory at McMorran Arena, putting the Thunderbirds backs against the wall, needing to win two straight at home.

Carolina, as resilient as they were last year, did just that, beating the Prowlers, 4-2, in Game Two, and taking the series in overtime of Game Three, 2-1.

Head Coach Steve Harrison knows his team needs to be ready to go against a club that the Thunderbirds have dominated in years past, but with a brand-new season ahead, anything can happen.

Game One against the Prowlers is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday evening from McMorran Arena with Game Two set for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night. Both games will be broadcasted live on Thunderbirds TV with The Voice of the Thunderbirds, Brendan Reilly, on the call.

Until then, Carolina prepares for another long haul, one that they are hoping for a different ending.

