Bright Nights Gets Spotlight Attraction

October 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.) - What started as a press release dated April 1, 2023, to have a Ferris wheel erected in front of WellSpan Park has now turned into a reality.

A 50-foot-tall Ferris wheel headlines the dazzling Bright Nights holiday light display. Each gondola can carry 1 to 5 people and take a "revolution" lasting around eight minutes per cycle. This feature attraction, available for a limited time from November 15 through December 30, is sure to draw attention as pedestrians and downtown visitors pass along George Street.

"We're super excited to bring a highlight piece of amusement parks right here to downtown York," said Sarah Dailey, Director of Partnerships & Promotions. "When we were brainstorming what could really show off how cool this event is, we jokingly brought up the April Fool's Ferris wheel, and now here we are!"

The Ferris wheel will be located on the Brooks Robinson Plaza outside of the Bright Nights event and is eight dollars per rider, separately from the main event ticket. Other activities outside of the ballpark, include holiday craft stations, inflatable amusements, and exterior light displays, are all included with a Bright Nights ticket.

Tickets for Bright Nights go on sale October 30. Bright Nights is open Sunday and Tuesday - Thursday from 5:00 - 9:00 and Friday and Saturday from 5:00 - 10:00*. Advance ticket prices for Bright Nights are $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 4-12, with kids 3 and under admitted free. Parking is free at Smalls Field and those with disabilities can park for free in the Brooks Robinson and North Street lots. Advance purchase of tickets is encouraged to avoid the $2.00 day-of-purchase surcharge.

*Except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

