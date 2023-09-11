Brian Kalmer, Kevin Valdez Named Carolina League Player and Pitcher of the Week

September 11, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Minor League Baseball announced today that Pelicans' infielder Brian Kalmer and right-handed pitcher Kevin Valdez have won the Carolina League Player and Pitcher of the Week following the final series of the regular season against the Columbia Fireflies. It's the fifth and sixth weekly award for the Pelicans this season.

After being named the Carolina League Player of the Month for August in the beginning of the week, Kalmer continued his tear by hitting three home runs and driving in 10 runs through the six-game set. The 18th-round pick out of Gonzaga finished the series with back-to-back three hit games on Saturday and Sunday.

Valdez started Saturday's game and tossed five shutout innings without allowing a hit. In his seventh start of the year, the 21-year-old struck out four with just two walks.

The Pelicans begin their quest for a fifth Carolina League title on Tuesday with game one against the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.