NLL Georgia Swarm

Brett Dobson Delivered An All-Time Season in Net

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video


Single-season GAA record: 7.86 Single-season SV% record: .847

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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 12, 2026


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