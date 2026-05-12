Brett Dobson Delivered An All-Time Season in Net

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Single-season GAA record: 7.86 Single-season SV% record: .847







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.