Brazos Valley Bombers Add to Roster

Bryan/College Station, TX - The roster continues to grow for the Brazos Valley Bombers as they add first baseman Chase Kemp and out fielder Tyler Smith to the team. Chase and Tyler both offer different dynamics to the team playing different positions but also bring great team chemistry as they are both coming from Lamar University.

Chase Kemp will be a returning player for the Brazos Valley Bombers. In 2018 Kemp contributed to the Bombers with 13 runs and 16 RBI's on the season. Head coach Brian Nelson said "From start to finish, Chase was one of our most improved players last year. He is a powerful athlete, loves to compete and is a great teammate. We are fortunate to be able to have Chase coming back."

Kemps teammate Tyler Smith will be playing his first college season this spring at Lamar University and will continue his baseball career with the Bombers during this 2019 summer. Smith is not only known for being a speedy outfielder but also brings another threat to the plate. Lamar head coach Will Davis commented "Tylers energy and toughness are infectious combo. I feel like Tyler is the total package"

