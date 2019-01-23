Sam Houston with Strong Presence on Generals Roster

With the 2019 Texas Collegiate League season just four months away, the Victoria Generals continue to build their roster as they embark on their 11th season in the Texas Collegiate League. This week, the Generals have announced the addition of three players from Sam Houston State University of the Southland Conference. Infielder Reese Johnson will return from the 2018 championship roster along with first year Generals outfielders Jake Rogers and Kollin McCartney.

"We are extremely fortunate to have such a great partnership with the coaching staff at Sam Houston State as they continue to send us some of their best players each season," commented Mike Yokum, Generals Vice President and General Manager. "Reese came in towards the end of our season and did a great job filling a need we had at short stop and we are excited to see him continue to develop with us."

Infielder Reese Johnson, a red-shirt freshman, joined the Generals in late July after he wrapped his Summer collegiate season in the Jayhawk League. Johnson picked up where he left off making an immediate impact at the plate going 5 for 13 (.385 average) in his first three games with the Generals. Johnson continued to find his way on base with a .417 on base average as he wrapped up the season. Johnson was a multi sport athlete out of Dripping Springs High School, lettering in baseball, football, basketball and track. Johnson was the starting quarterback for Dripping Springs High School who accounted for more than 3,500 yards and 40 touchdowns on his way to being names All-District Offensive MVP.

Outfielder Jake Rogers, a sophomore, will take the field for the Generals out of Spring, Texas. Rogers had a solid season as a freshman for the Bearkats appearing in 41 games (23 starts), hitting .262, scoring 20 runs, 19 RBI's, with five doubles, one triple and five home runs. Rogers had an outstanding high school senior season at Klein Collin High School hitting .375 with five home runs and a 12-1 record with a 1.09 ERA as a left-handed pitcher.

Kollin McCartney, a freshman from Lindale, Texas, will help shore up the outfield with solid defensive play. McCartney, a graduate from Lindale High School was a District 17-5A Defensive MVP in 2017 and First Team All-District in 2018. In three seasons at Lindale High school, McCartney appeared in 54 games, hit .419 with 72 hits, 51 RBI's, scored 50 runs and had an on-base percentage of .487 in three season.

The Victoria Generals will play 56 games with 28 of the games being played here in Victoria at Riverside Stadium. The Generals will begin the 2019 at home on May 29th as they take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters. The 2019 schedule can be found on the Generals website at www.victoriagenerals.com. Follow the Generals on Facebook and Twitter for further updates on the upcoming season. Fans can buy season tickets and merchandise at the team store located at 1307-H East Airline Road, or by calling 361-485-9522.

The Generals are currently looking for additional sponsors for the 2019 season. There are great sponsor packages still available if your business is looking for a way to advertise your support for the Generals. The Generals are also currently looking for additional Host families for the Victoria Generals players. If you are interested or need additional information, please call 361-485-9522.

