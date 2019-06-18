Braves Open 2019 Season with Six-Game Homestand

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves will open their 2019 season with a six-game homestand at Legion Field, with a three-game series against the Princeton Rays followed by three contests against the Johnson City Cardinals.

Tuesday, June 18 is Opening Day for the 2019 campaign, and features several promotions to reflect the occasion. The first 500 fans will receive a foam "Chop On" tomahawk as they arrive at the park to cheer on the D-Braves. The game also serves as a $2 Tuesday, with general admission tickets, Tallboy beers, hot dogs, corn dogs and French fries all just $2 each.

The series continues on Wednesday, June 19, with a day game, one of two the D-Braves will play this season. The game starts at 11 a.m. It's also a Family Wednesday, with "the best family deal in town" providing four blue reserved seats, four D-Braves caps, 4 hot dogs and 4 souvenir sodas for just $50, while supplies last.

Thursday, June 20 is the end of the series against Princeton, and is also Educator Appreciation Night. The Danville Braves and Danville Community College are teaming up to recognize local educators, as all educators in attendance will receive free admission. It's also Sun Safety Night, as the D-Braves participate in one of Minor League Baseball's many programs designed to help educate fans. The first 100 fans through the gates can grab a vintage card set from D-Braves history, with Topps Card sets also available. Finally, it's the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Draft and fountain beverages will be discounted.

Friday, June 21 is the opening game of the series against Johnson City. The D-Braves will also be welcoming eSports teams from Averett University and Patrick Henry Community College for eSports Night, as the two teams will face off on the concourse in an eSports match. Fans should plan on wearing a red Braves hat or t-shirt for a chance to win a prize from a Braves affiliate as part of Rep the A Friday.

Saturday, June 22 is the middle game of the Johnson City series. The night has two promotions going on before and during the game. First off is Mascot Yoga with Firefly Yoga Studios. Blooper and some friends will be performing yoga on the field to help get ready for the night's matchup. Theme tickets can be purchased online at dbraves.com and include a blue reserved ticket and professional yoga instruction from Firefly Yoga Studios. In addition, Game Night will be going on at Legion Field, with giant checkers, Jenga, and more out on the concourse and picnic area throughout the game.

The homestand closes on Sunday, June 23 with the final game of the series against Johnson City and the first Sunday Funday of the season, with $6 blue reserved seats and $4 general admission tickets available. Fans who bring in a church bulletin can also receive a free souvenir soda. Sunday's contest is also the first of three Faith Nights presented by the Chatham Star Tribune.

Tickets are available for purchase online at dbraves.com, by calling 434-797-3792 or by visiting the office weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the D-Braves full slate of promotions, visit dbraves.com.

