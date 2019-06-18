2019 Danville Braves Opening Day Roster Set

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves announced their 2019 Opening Day Roster on Tuesday, prior to the team's season opener against the Princeton Rays. Three players selected by the Atlanta Braves in the first 10 rounds of the 2019 MLB Draft headline the roster, and several familiar faces from the 2018 season return to Danville. Ten players in total are making their professional debuts in Danville.

Oregon State's Beau Philip was the Atlanta Braves' second-round selection with the 60th overall pick, and he will begin his career with the D-Braves. Sixth-rounder Tanner Gordon and 10th round pick Brandon Parker will join Philip at Legion Field. Nine selections from the 2019 MLB Draft in all will begin their journeys to the big leagues in Danville.

Several players will be starting their second seasons in Danville. The returnees are Zach Daniels, Michael Mateja, Zach Seipel, Ray Soderman, Mitch Stallings and Nick Vizcaino.

The 2019 roster features players from five different countries and eleven U.S. states. 17 players were acquired in the MLB Draft, 13 were signed as non-draft free agents and three were signed as undrafted free agents. The roster is made up of 17 pitchers, four catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.

Anthony Nuñez will make his managerial debut at the helm of this team, after playing in Danville in 2013 and serving as a coach in 2016. Barbaro Garbey returns as hitting coach for the second straight season. Making their Danville debuts are pitching coach Jason Stanford, coach Connor Narron, strength and conditioning coach Sam Feldman and trainer Koji Kanemura.

# PITCHERS (18) B T HT WT DOB AGE HOMETOWN OBTAINED YEARS

46 AQUINO, Alex R R 6-2 165 7/6/96 22 San Cristobal, DO NDFA - 2014 1

1 BACON, Troy R R 6-0 165 9/26/96 22 Tampa, FL 2017 Draft - 4th Round 2

26 BARGER, Alec R R 6-2 201 3/24/98 21 Savoy, IL 2019 Draft - 17th Round 0

50 CAMACHO, Alex R R 6-7 245 7/29/96 22 Stockton, CA 2018 Draft - 37th Round 1

53 DANIELS, Zach L R 5-11 160 4/21/97 22 Robins, IA 2018 Draft - 19th Round 1

36 DE JESUS, Luis R R 5-11 170 10/8/98 20 Santo Domingo, DO NDFA - 2016 1

51 GORDON, Tanner R R 6-5 215 10/26/97 21 Champaign, IL 2019 Draft - 6th Round 0

54 HODGSON, Alger R R 6-2 190 4/10/99 20 Bluefields, Nicaragua NDFA - 2016 1

48 JAVIER, Ciriaco R R 6-3 185 1/1/96 23 Santo Domingo, DO NDFA - 2015 1

5 JEREZ, Miguel L L 5-11 180 10/13/97 21 La Vega, DO NDFA - 2016 2

49 JULIAN, Deyvis R R 6-2 165 4/10/96 23 La Romana, DO NDFA - 2014 1

30 KURZ, Cameron R R 6-0 200 5/10/96 23 Encinitas, CA UDFA - 2018 1

43 POLANCO, Walner R R 6-7 200 12/24/96 22 Yamasa, DO NDFA - 2016 1

22 SANCHEZ, Filyer L L 6-1 175 2/8/97 22 San Felipe, Venezuela NDFA - 2014 2

27 SEGAL, Alex L L 6-4 190 3/18/98 21 Scottsdale, AZ 2019 Draft - 22nd Round 0

33 SEIPEL, Zach R R 6-3 200 10/17/96 22 Eagen, MN 2018 Draft - 27th Round 1

11 STALLINGS, Mitch L L 6-2 180 6/30/95 23 Atlanta, GA 2018 Draft - 30th Round 1

56 VOLQUEZ, Albinson R R 6-3 185 8/16/97 21 Jimani, DO NDFA - 2016 2

# CATCHERS (4) B T HT WT DOB AGE HOMETOWN OBTAINED YEARS

37 CALANDRA, Mitch R R 5-11 195 1/13/97 22 Floral Park, NY 2019 Draft - 30th Round 0

16 CHAPMAN, Brandon R R 6-0 200 5/26/96 23 Sarasota, FL UDFA - 2018 1

34 DE HOYOS, Victor R R 5-9 170 2/23/98 21 Lorica, Columbia NDFA - 2016 1

9 SODERMAN, Ray R R 6-1 200 5/23/97 22 Danville, CA 2018 Draft - 22nd Round 1

# INFIELDERS (7) B T HT WT DOB AGE HOMETOWN OBTAINED YEARS

19 BALL, Bryce L R 6-6 235 7/8/98 20 Mason City, IA 2019 Draft - 24th Round 0

12 BIRDSONG, Cody R R 6-2 195 1/19/97 22 Poplar Bluff, MO 2019 Draft - 32nd Round 0

28 HERNANDEZ, Ray R R 6-3 220 8/19/96 22 Orlando, FL 2018 Draft - 29th Round 1

7 MILLIGAN, Cody L R 5-10 185 12/23/98 20 Binger, OK 2019 Draft - 9th Round 0

24 MORALES, Juan R R 6-2 165 11/17/98 20 Caracas, Venezuela NDFA - 2015 2

4 PHILIP, Beau R R 6-0 190 10/23/98 20 Sacramento, CA 2019 Draft - 2nd Round 0

45 VIZCAINO, Nick R R 6-2 215 3/19/97 22 New York, NY UDFA - 2017 2

# OUTFIELDERS (5) B T HT WT DOB AGE HOMETOWN OBTAINED YEARS

15 CARTER, Willie R R 6-0 205 4/8/97 22 Lake City, FL 2019 Draft - 34th Round 0

20 MATEJA, Michael R R 5-11 190 1/25/97 22 Kankakee, IL 2018 Draft - 25th Round 1

14 PALMA, Jose L L 6-0 170 6/9/99 20 Maturin, Venezuela NDFA - 2017 0

8 PARKER, Brandon R R 6-1 205 5/27/99 20 Saucier, MS 2019 Draft - 10th Round 0

39 REYES, Charles R R 6-1 165 9/9/99 19 Santo Domingo, DO NDFA - 2016 1

# FIELD STAFF

2 NUÑEZ, Anthony Manager

25 STANFORD, Jason Pitching Coach

17 GARBEY, Barbaro Hitting Coach

13 NARRON, Connor Coach

KANEMURA, Koji Athletic Trainer

FELDMAN, Sam Strength & Conditioning Coach

