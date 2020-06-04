Brausen Re-Signs with Dashers: "Second Home to Me"

June 4, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release







Danville Dashers forward Justin Brausen

(Danville Dashers) Danville Dashers forward Justin Brausen(Danville Dashers)

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to announce the return of star forward Justin Brausen ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Brausen returns to the Dashers after a fantastic run with the team that sees him going into his eighth year with the team, as he's missed only two seasons with the squad since the creation of the team. Since joining the Dashers, Brausen has racked up 348 games played, tallying 363 total points, including a massive 203 goals for the Dashers.

"I'm ecstatic to be back with the Dashers for an 8th season, it's truly a second home to me," Brausen told Dashers media, "I'm excited to get the season started, and it can't get here soon enough."

Brausen joined the Dashers after playing for the Dayton Demonz in the Federal Hockey League and was a member of the 2017 FHL Champion Dashers team.

Last year, Brausen increased his role on the team, taking on the role of assistant player/coach.

"Dasher Nation is the best fan base in the league," Brausen said post-signing. "They are so passionate and show support night in and night out. With it being the 10th season, along with the rink renovations, that will bring them even closer to the action and add another level to an already electric atmosphere."

The theme amongst the re-signings for the Dashers, more of which are to come, has been an excitement about the upcoming year, and an excitement to capitalize on last year's progress.

"I'm highly motivated and focused for the upcoming season and I'm confident that our team will have a long playoff run and end in the franchise's second championship."

We'll have more signings coming up as we head towards the new season. Keep an eye out for our next release, coming tomorrow Friday the 5th!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.