Brandon Slater Pours in 30 Points to Lead Hornets to Win

July 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm YouTube Video







Brandon Slater put on a show in his #NBA2KSummerLeague finale! The former Maine Celtics wing poured in 30 points - including shooting 6-of-9 from 3-point range - to lift the Charlotte Hornets to a win over the Nets.

