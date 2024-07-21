Brandon Slater Pours in 30 Points to Lead Hornets to Win
July 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Brandon Slater put on a show in his #NBA2KSummerLeague finale! The former Maine Celtics wing poured in 30 points - including shooting 6-of-9 from 3-point range - to lift the Charlotte Hornets to a win over the Nets.
