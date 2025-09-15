Brandon Aubrey Makes History!

Published on September 15, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

HISTORY MADE! Brandon Aubrey becomes the first player in the NFL to hit a game-tying FG at 0:00 in the 4th and a game-winner at 0:00 in OT.

