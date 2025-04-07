Brahmas Fall on the Road at Battlehawks, 26-9

April 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







ST. LOUIS, Missouri - San Antonio Brahmas running back Anthony McFarland Jr. racked up another career-high with 187 all-purpose yards, but the Brahmas couldn't overcome a 14 point St. Louis Battlehawks' second quarter in a 26-9 loss at The Dome at America's Center Sunday night.

Battlehawks' quarterback Manny Wilkins threw for 162 yards on 12-of-16 passing and ran for 58 yards on nine carries to lead a St. Louis offense that out-gained San Antonio, 320-223. Jacob Saylors added 46 yards on 11 rushes and three rushing touchdowns.

San Antonio quarterback Kellen Mond finished 13-of-27 for 129 yards. He had an interception and was sacked four times. McFarland led the Brahmas with 55 rushing yards on six carries while Jashaun Corbin added 38 yards on 10 carries. McFarland had 134 kickoff return yards. Jontre Kirklin and Jacob Harris led the Brahmas receiving. Kirklin had four catches for 43 yards while Harris added three catches for 69 yards. San Antonio had eight tackles for the loss. Tavante Beckett had a game-high nine tackles.

The Brahmas final drive of the first half, aided by a Harris 30-yard reception to get into scoring range, ended in a Donald De La Haye 31-yard field goal as time expired.

The Battlehawks used two Saylors rushing scores and a Rodrigo Blankenship 45-yard field goal to lead 17-3 at the half.

Saylors third touchdown of the night from five yards out extended St. Louis' lead to 23-3 in third quarter.

The Brahmas found the endzone on the ensuing drive, finally hitting paydirt with a Corbin one-yard rushing score for the first touchdown of his professional career. Mond was stopped on the QB draw on the one-point conversion attempt, making the score 23-9.

The Brahmas (0-2) will be on the road again in Week 3 as they face the Michigan Panthers (1-1) next Sunday at Ford Field. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC. The Battlehawks (2-0) will host the D.C. Defenders (2-0) at 2 p.m. CT.

