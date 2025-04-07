Battlehawks Continue Early Season Roll, Top San Antonio 26-9

April 7, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







The St. Louis Battlehawks took the San Antonio Brahmas down, 26-9, at the Dome at America's Center in front of 32,115 fans for the team's home opener. The Battlehawks (2-0) allowed fewer than 10 points for two consecutive weeks for the first time in franchise history and lead the league in total points scored with 57 points over the first two weeks. RB Jacob Saylors set the single-game team record and tied the UFL record with three rushing touchdowns, rushing for 46 yards over 11 attempts.

The Battlehawks controlled the first half of play behind a pair of rushing touchdowns by Saylors while outgaining the Brahmas (0-2) in the first 30 minutes of play 192-135. Saylors delivered the Battlehawks' first touchdown of the game on a 20-yard rush with 11:04 to play before halftime to complete a seven-play drive that covered 61 yards. He also rumbled five yards into the end zone for the ensuing two-point conversion to give St. Louis an 11-0 lead.

WR Gary Jennings Jr. hauled in the longest pass play of the season for St. Louis on a 58-yard reception from QB Manny Wilkins with 7:32 left in the second quarter. Saylors then found the end zone again on a 1-yard rush with 3:21 left in the second quarter to run the Battlehawks' advantage to 17-0. The Battlehawks entered halftime with a 17-3 lead, following a successful field goal by Brahmas K Donald De La Haye as time expired on the first half.

In the 3rd quarter, Saylors went on to record his 3rd rushing touchdown of the contest with a 5-yard run to give the Battlehawks a 23-3 lead with 7:41 left in the third quarter. Saylors has scored a touchdown in five of his last six regular-season games played dating back to 2024 Week 7 at Birmingham. Saylors has four touchdowns this season and led the UFL with eight total touchdowns in 2024.

The team recorded 4.0 sacks to tie the franchise single-game record. LB Travis Feeney and LB Pita Taumoepenu each tallied their first sack of the season, after tying for the team lead with 5.0 sacks in 2024. Taumoepenu leads the Battlehawks with 3.0 sacks on the season. DE Austin Faoliu and FS Nate Meadors each notched the first sacks of their Battlehawks careers, as well.

The Battlehawks extended their regular-season home winning streak to seven games dating back to 2023 XFL Week 9 vs. Seattle and are 11-2 all-time in regular-season play at the Dome.

The Battlehawks will finish their two-game homestand at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 13 against the XFL Conference-rival D.C. Defenders at The Dome at America's Center. The game will be televised on ABC. Tickets are available at UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

