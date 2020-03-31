Bragg Back with Birds for 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Hard-throwing right-hander Sam Bragg is returning to the Sioux Falls Canaries for the 2020 season, the club announced Tuesday.

Bragg, who owns a career 3.43 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 6 seasons of affiliated ball, returns for his second season in Sioux Falls in 2020.

"Having Sam back is big," said Canaries manager Mike Meyer. "He was one of the highest-pedigree free agents that we've landed in Sioux Falls, pitching-wise. He's had really solid numbers everywhere he's been."

Bragg, 27, has largely pitched out of the bullpen throughout his pro career, but was both a starter and a reliever for the Canaries in 2019. The Marietta, Georgia native finished the year with a 6.68 ERA in 35 appearances (eight starts). He struck out 60 batters against 14 walks in 67.1 innings.

"He'll admit he struggled last year, and that happens a lot with affiliated guys where they underestimate the talent level of the American Association," Meyer said. "We stuck with him because of his pedigree, and by the end of the year he was throwing the ball really well."

Meyer said Bragg's versatility is one of his biggest strengths.

"He's going to come in competing for a rotation spot, but he knows that it's wherever we need him and what's going to be best for the team," Meyer said.

An 18th-round draft pick by the Oakland Athletics in 2013, Bragg excelled in his first year as a pro. The then 20-year-old posted a 1.24 ERA in 19 appearances. He'd earn two promotions that season, starting in Rookie ball but moving up to Single-A Beloit to finish the year.

By 2016, Bragg made it to Double-A, where he began the first of his three seasons with the Midland RockHounds of the Texas League. Bragg finished his time in Midland with a 3.64 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in just over 200 innings.

Bragg also earned two invitations to the prestigious Arizona Fall League, a late-season showcase for top prospects. He suited up for the Mesa Solar Sox in 2016 and 2017.

