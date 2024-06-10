Brady Frederick Named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week

June 10, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







Greeneville Flyboys pitcher Brady Frederick has been named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week after two dominant outings out of the bullpen.

The submarine righty has started off the brand new season with a bang. In Game 1 of the season for the Flyboys, Frederick came in in the ninth inning with the Flyboys leading the the Elizabethton River Riders, 9-3, and he proceeded to strike out the side.

His second appearance of the week was equally, if not more, impressive. In two innings of work against the Danville Otterbots, he fanned five batters and picked up the save.

The Flyboys are 3-1 to start the season under first-year manager Jack Wilson and may have found a star in their new closer from East Tennessee State.

