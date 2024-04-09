Bradenton Drops Road Opener in Lakeland 8-1

April 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, FL - The Bradenton Marauders were held to just two hits in their 8-1 loss on Tuesday night against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

After retiring the side in order in the first inning, the Flying Tigers worked four walks against Carlos Jimenez (0-1) in the second. Clayton Campbell and Brett Callahan led off the inning with back-to-back walks which snapped a streak of 23 batters in a row retired by the Marauders pitching staff dating back to Sunday. Campbell and Callahan later scored on a fielder's choice and steal of home to jump ahead 2-0.

Lakeland added two more runs in the third to extend their advantage to 4-0. Max Clark singled to begin the frame and advanced on three wild pitches from Joaquin Tejada to score. Cristian Santana later plated Josue Briceno on sacrifice fly to left field.

Bradenton's best scoring threat came in the seventh inning after Jack Herman singled and stole second to begin the inning. Esmerlyn Valdez walked, and Omar Alfonzo then reached on an error to load the bases with nobody out. Javier Rivas bounced to a double play ball to score Herman and trim the deficit to 6-1.

Santana completed the game's scoring with a two-run double in the eighth to pad the Flying Tigers lead at 8-1. Eiker Huizi (1-0) tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen for Lakeland.

Out of the pen for Bradenton, Mike Walsh needed just nine pitches in a clean inning while Fineas Del Bonta-Smith also tossed a scoreless frame in his second Minor League rehab appearance with Bradenton.

The Marauders will continue their six-game series against the Flying Tigers on Wednesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:40 pm on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will send RHP Hung-Leng Chang, while the Flying Tigers will turn to LHP Joe Adametz.

