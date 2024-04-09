Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, April 9 at Clearwater, 6:30pm

April 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels hit the road for the first time in 2024, starting a six-game series in Clearwater tonight.

All six games will be broadcast on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Pitching Matchups

Tue - LHP Cesar Lares (FTM) vs. RHP Luke Russo (CLR)

Wed - RHP Ty Langenberg (FTM) vs. RHP Micah Ottenbreit (CLR)

Thu - LHP Ross Dunn (FTM) vs. RHP Jake Eddington (CLR)

BATS COME ALIVE IN SERIES WIN

After losing 4-2 on Opening Night, the Mighty Mussels' bats came alive in the final two games of the series. Fort Myers claimed the next two games by scores of 6-4 and 5-2, connecting on seven extra-base hits and 18 total hits in the two wins. Through three games, the Mussels lead the FSL in batting average (.253) and OPS (.726).

HOT STARTS

Fort Myers' offensive onslaught was led by two players - Byron Chourio and Rayne Doncon. Chourio recorded multiple hits in all three games, going 6-for-12 with two walks and a triple (1.238 OPS). Doncon finished the series 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits and the team's only home run (1.295 OPS).

BULLPEN BLISS

The Mighty Mussels' bullpen dominated the Tarpons over the three-game series in Fort Myers. Led by extended outings from Jeremy Lee and Paulshawn Pasqualotto, Fort Myers' relievers held Tampa hitters to a .138 batting average and just three earned runs over 19 innings (1.42 ERA).

VIDEO BROADCASTS ARE LIVE!

For the first time in franchise history, fans will be able to watch the Mussels on video! On January 18, the Mussels announced a streaming partnership with Visua/Virtch as the team's official production partner. All 66 home games will be streamed to MLB's streaming platforms and apps. Audio-only broadcasts will still be free, with video broadcasts requiring a subscription. John Vittas and Andrew Pawling will provide the play-by-play, with Patterson Fallis and Hannah Jo Groves providing additional on-air coverage.

SAME COMPLEX, NEW NAME

While the Mussels' home stadium is still named William H. Hammond Stadium, the complex has been re-named the Lee Health Sports Complex. On November 16, the Minnesota Twins and Lee Health announced a 10-year naming right partnership that "designates Lee Health as the Twins' official Florida healthcare provider and sets the foundation for the future community." The complex had previously been known as the Lee County Sports Complex and the CenturyLink Sports Complex.

HOME RUNS & NO-HITTERS

The Mussels' have been known for two things over the last two seasons - no-hitters and home runs. The franchise has thrown three combined no-hitters over the past two seasons, and one of the nine-inning variety. They've also broken the franchise record for home runs in back-to-back seasons:

Season HR Top HR Producers

2023 103 Rubel Cespedes, Danny De Andrade

2022 101 Kala'i Rosario, Keoni Cavaco

2013 96 Miguel Sano, Kennys Vargas

PROSPECT PEDIGREE

Mussels' outfielder Walker Jenkins highlights an Opening Night roster that features five ranked prospects. Jenkins is the Minnesota Twins' unanimous top prospect and the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

MLB BA ATH

OF Walker Jenkins 1 1 1

RHP Charlee Soto 7 11 12

UT Brandon Winokur 11 16 14

OF Jose Rodriguez 26 21 23

INF Rayne Doncon 30 - -

