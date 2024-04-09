Lakeland Flying Tigers Set to Begin First Homestand of 2024 Season on Tuesday
April 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers begin the 2024 home campaign at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium with Opening Day, presented by LMCU, on Tuesday, April 9 as they open a six-game homestand against Bradenton Marauders.
First pitch of the series opener against the Marauders is set for 6:30 p.m., and all fans will receive a Flying Tigers Magnet Schedule on Tuesday, courtesy of LMCU.
All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday
This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat concession stand options for one price on Wednesday, April 10. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5 - 8 p.m.
Thursday Education Day
Fans can enjoy a matinee game on Thursday, April 11 as the Flying Tigers welcome more than 1,000 third-grade students representing more than 14 schools for our annual Education Day.
Aviation Friday
The first 300 paid fans in attendance on Friday, April 12 will receive Flying Tigers flight wings in honor of the city of Lakeland hosting the 50th annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo.
Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza
The Flying Tigers will light up the night with a fantastic fireworks show following the game on Saturday, April 13 (weather permitting).
Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day
Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, April 14 with an all-you-can-eat buffet from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., serving a variety of breakfast and dessert options.
Our young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).
Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $8 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.
For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.
For group outing information, contact the Group Sales department at 863-686-8075 option 2 or FlyingTigersGroups@Tigers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from April 9, 2024
- Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, April 9 at Clearwater, 6:30pm - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Lakeland Flying Tigers Set to Begin First Homestand of 2024 Season on Tuesday - Lakeland Flying Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakeland Flying Tigers Stories
- Lakeland Flying Tigers Set to Begin First Homestand of 2024 Season on Tuesday
- 2024 Detroit Tigers Spring Training Single-Game Tickets on Sale this Saturday
- Holiday Merchandise Sale Kicks off December 1
- Lakeland Flying Tigers Host Tampa Tarpons for Final Homestand of 2023 Regular Season
- Lakeland Flying Tigers Host Clearwater Threshers for Second-To-Last Home Series of 2023 Season