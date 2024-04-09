Lakeland Flying Tigers Set to Begin First Homestand of 2024 Season on Tuesday

April 9, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers begin the 2024 home campaign at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium with Opening Day, presented by LMCU, on Tuesday, April 9 as they open a six-game homestand against Bradenton Marauders.

First pitch of the series opener against the Marauders is set for 6:30 p.m., and all fans will receive a Flying Tigers Magnet Schedule on Tuesday, courtesy of LMCU.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat concession stand options for one price on Wednesday, April 10. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5 - 8 p.m.

Thursday Education Day

Fans can enjoy a matinee game on Thursday, April 11 as the Flying Tigers welcome more than 1,000 third-grade students representing more than 14 schools for our annual Education Day.

Aviation Friday

The first 300 paid fans in attendance on Friday, April 12 will receive Flying Tigers flight wings in honor of the city of Lakeland hosting the 50th annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo.

Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza

The Flying Tigers will light up the night with a fantastic fireworks show following the game on Saturday, April 13 (weather permitting).

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, April 14 with an all-you-can-eat buffet from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., serving a variety of breakfast and dessert options.

Our young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $8 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

For group outing information, contact the Group Sales department at 863-686-8075 option 2 or FlyingTigersGroups@Tigers.com.

